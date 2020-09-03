EDMONTON -- Police are looking for an Edmonton man accused of kidnapping a woman and child last month.

Chris Calliou, 32, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were told a man demanded a woman and a child get into a vehicle at a home in that city on Aug. 17.

They escaped in Edmonton. The woman sustained a “minor injury” while doing so, police said.

Calliou has been known to visit High Prairie and Brooks.

He is Indigenous, stands 6’2”, weighs nearly 400 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.