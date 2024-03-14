Edmonton man charged with killing 72-year-old father

An Edmonton man has been charged with the death of his father after allegedly assaulting him at his downtown home on Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., police were called to a home near 95 Street and 105 Avenue where they found 72-year-old Lawrence Dion in critical condition.

Police accuse his son, 37-year-old Shawn Lawrence Dion, of assaulting his mother and father earlier that morning.

Shawn Lawrence Dion was arrested later that day and charged with aggravated assault and assault.

His charges were upgraded to aggravated assault and manslaughter after Lawrence Dion died in hospital Wednesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.