EDMONTON -- A man who requires medication for a health condition has been missing from his Edmonton home since Jan. 28.

Police are asking the public for help in finding 29-year-old Casey Edward Badger.

Badger was last seen at his home in the area of 147 Avenue and 122 Street NW the afternoon of Jan. 28.

Police warned that "due to his potential mental state, the cold weather and the length of time he has been missing, Badger is thought to be at significant risk."

He was last seen wearing all black: a Nike hoodie and sweatpants. He was also wearing black-and-green running shoes and had a brown blanket embroidered with animals in an Indigenous style, police said.

Badger has a tattoo of a cross under his left eye and may be wearing glasses.

Those with information are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.