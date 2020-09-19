EDMONTON -- A local man is running towards an ambitious goal in honour of a Canadian icon.

James Grindlay, the honorary chair of the Edmonton Terry Fox Run will run a marathon through the city on Sunday.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run.

Grindlay is hoping to raise $20,000 through his marathon from Mill woods to River Valley Road to Groat Road Bridge and back.

The Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $800 million in support of cancer research.