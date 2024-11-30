Edmonton mayor to pitch tax reduction plan for 'immediate relief'
Edmonton's mayor is pitching a plan to lower property taxes.
In a Thursday letter, Amarjeet Sohi outlined a series of budget adjustments he said would lower the tax levy by "at least" two per cent.
They include:
- temporarily modifying the Neighbourhood Renewal program to pull $15 million toward tax levy relief;
- changing EPCOR dividend payments and franchise fee formulas to help replenish financial stabilization reserves;
- reallocating funding to support the City Centre Optimization Pilot, previously funded by the province, to rebuild vibrancy downtown; and
- creating an industrial growth hub to boost non-residential tax income, using funding pulled from existing planning and development reserves.
The current city budget was set in 2022. City administration said it is no longer enough to support the same levels of services due to population growth, rising costs and changing needs.
Budget adjustments for 2025 were submitted to council on Nov. 13. They included reducing spending and adding another 1.1 per cent to the property tax increase to replenish financial reserves and fund changes for next year's election.
Sohi said, rather than make cuts, he would like city administration and council to focus on streamlining operations, policies and procedures.
"For example, we heard this week that the Neighbourhood Renewal Program must align with 44 different council-directed policies, adding unnecessary complexity," Sohi said in the letter.
Sohi said, while his plan would offer "immediate relief" through lower taxes, there is more work to be done in the long term.
"It is clear the status quo is not working," he said. "Our budgeting process must be overhauled and council needs to do a thorough evaluation of the city’s programs and services to confirm they are delivering value and meeting the expectations of Edmontonians."
This summer, the 2025 property tax increase was forecast at 13 per cent, up from the seven per cent predicted last fall.
One of the reasons cited by the city for ballooning taxes has been the elimination of a grant designed to offset unpaid property taxes by the provincial government – a move Sohi said has "short-changed" Edmontonians more than $80 million since 2019.
However, the mayor said Premier Danielle Smith "assured" him she is "seriously considering" reinstating the Grant in Lieu of Property Tax, which would lower the tax levy another 0.7 per cent.
"Plus, it would allow us to reimburse our reserve funds that were depleted over the past few years due to inflation and growth pressures," Sohi's letter said. "This would restore fairness to Edmonton taxpayers."
Sohi will submit his plan to city council on Monday for the start of deliberations for 2025 budget adjustments.
Other motions include reallocating funding to support tree care, the Ride Transit Program for low-income residents, as well as the creation of a fund to help communities with waste and graffiti removal.
Council is expected to finish deliberations on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements.
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "surprised" to hear it.
One man dead after shooting at Kitchener's 'A Better Tent City'
One man is dead after an afternoon shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave. in Kitchener.
Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.
Immigrants take to the streets to protest against the freezing of immigration programmes
In response to the freeze on immigration programmes announced by Ottawa, an organization that defends the rights of immigrants is organising a demonstration in front of the Montreal office of the Quebec Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration early on Saturday afternoon.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
'Moana 2' sails to a record US$221 million opening as Hollywood celebrates a moviegoing feast
'Moana 2' brought in a tidal wave of moviegoers over the Thanksgiving Day weekend, setting records with $221 million in ticket sales, according to estimates.
Shoppers continue indulging in Black Friday sales, but mostly online
Despite retailers offering holiday discounts earlier than usual this year, U.S. consumers did more shopping on Black Friday than the days leading up to it.
Questions arise about effectiveness of body-worn police cameras in Canada
Questions surrounding the death of a man by Winnipeg police are rekindling conversations around the need for officers to wear body cameras.
Calgary
-
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
-
Calgary police seek arson suspect in bitcoin extortion case
Calgary police are looking for a suspect in an arson case, connected to an attempt to extort bitcoin from victims.
-
Hitmen run out of gas in the Hat as Tigers dominate 7-3
The Hitmen ran out of gas trying to extend their winning streak to six games Saturday night, dropping a 7-3 game to the Tigers in Medicine Hat.
Lethbridge
-
Raiders hand Hurricanes sixth loss in a row, winning 3-2 in Prince Albert
The Hurricanes ended November with a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Raiders Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute
Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.
-
Road-weary Hurricanes drop fifth in a row, losing 4-1 to Blades in Saskatoon
The Lethbridge Hurricanes ran into a hot goalie in Evan Gardner Friday night who cooled them off, leading the Blades to a 4-1 win in Saskatoon.
Saskatoon
-
City crews battle overnight snowfall in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon crews are plowing and grading high traffic roads following overnight snowfall in the city.
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed her during an encounter in 2023. He recounted the incident in his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
-
One dead, two injured in Sask. highway collision
A 61-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a truck near Prince Albert on Friday night.
Regina
-
Manz verdict still unknown as jury deliberations enter third day
The case of Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz sits in limbo as the court still awaits the jury's verdict Sunday morning.
-
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
-
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Vancouver
-
'Devastating': Missing Surrey teen found dead, family says
The family of a missing 18-year-old, who was last seen in Surrey over a month ago, says there has been a tragic end to the search.
-
Vancouver police shoot carjacking suspect; IIO called in
A carjacking suspect was shot by Vancouver police early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the provincial watchdog.
-
Warnings from Environment Canada as heavy snow, freezing rain hit northern B.C.
A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.
Vancouver Island
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
-
Vancouver police shoot carjacking suspect; IIO called in
A carjacking suspect was shot by Vancouver police early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the provincial watchdog.
-
Warnings from Environment Canada as heavy snow, freezing rain hit northern B.C.
A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.
Toronto
-
Female pronounced dead following collision in Pickering, unidentified male in police custody
An unidentified male is in police custody after a female died following a collision in Pickering on Sunday morning.
-
Toronto-based arts-grant provider says nearly $10M was stolen by 'cybercriminal intruder'
A Toronto-based non-profit that provides grants to musicians and others in the music industry says that nearly $10 million was stolen from its bank account by a 'cybercriminal' and then converted into cryptocurrency.
-
Why teens’ mental health may be more strained than you think heading into the holidays
While many people might think of the end of the year as a time to wind down one’s workload and take a break, a Toronto psychiatrist says young people may actually be carrying more stress than usual heading into the holiday season.
Montreal
-
Montreal scientist co-leads project in NASA space probe competition
A project co-led by a Montreal scientist is a top contender for an upcoming NASA mission. The space agency has selected Advanced X-Ray Imaging Satellite (AXIS), co-led by McGill University physics professor Daryl Haggard, to advance in the next stage of its space probe competition.
-
Police investigating torched vehicles in Dollard-des-Ormeaux
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after three vehicles were torched on the same street in the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
-
Quebec forest industry already under pressure amid Trump tariff threat: Legault
Quebec's premier is raising concerns about the potential impact of the tariff proposed by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on the province's forest industry.
Atlantic
-
Ukrainian Club in Moncton, N.B., celebrates 3rd annual Koliada: Ukrainian Christmas Fest
The Ukrainian Club of Moncton celebrated its 3rd annual Koliada: Ukrainian Christmas Fest on Sunday to share their culture with the community and support the war effort in their home country.
-
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "surprised" to hear it.
-
Furry fashionistas turn Halifax street into Maritimes’ cutest runway
The annual pet parade, an adored holiday tradition, returned to Halifax on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Woman arrested in Skywalk after wielding knife, threatening security: police
A Winnipeg woman is facing several charges after police said she threatened security at the Millenium Library downtown.
-
City shuts out province with 6-0 win in Winnipeg 150 hockey game
The provincial government opened the floodgates to the City of Winnipeg Saturday, falling 6-0 in a match-up 50 years in the making.
-
Winnipeg man charged after drugs, shotgun seized
A 32-year-old man has been charged with several weapon and drug-related offences by Winnipeg police.
Ottawa
-
Stittsville family recreates Christmas movie themed holiday light display for charity
A Christmas classic in Stittsville is back.
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Low rise building fire seriously injures 40-year-old in downtown Ottawa
A fire that started in the basement of a two-storey building downtown Ottawa Saturday night seriously injured a 40-year-old, paramedics say.
Northern Ontario
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
Barrie
-
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, Highway 11 still closed
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shovelling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall on Saturday.
-
Snow closes portion of Highway 11
OPP have closed a segment of Highway 11 in South Muskoka due to unsafe driving conditions caused by weather.
-
Muskoka declares significant weather event
The District Municipality of Muskoka has declared a significant weather event in response to the snow that continues to fall in the region.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Emergency crews battle large fire at Kitchener, Ont. townhouse complex
Waterloo Regional Police say Kingsway Drive is closed as emergency services respond to a fire at a townhouse complex.
-
One man dead after shooting at Kitchener's 'A Better Tent City'
One man is dead after an afternoon shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave. in Kitchener.
-
One man arrested after robbery involving firearm in Kitchener
One man has been arrested after a firearm was brandished during a robbery in Kitchener Saturday evening.
London
-
SIU investigating collision north of London that sent three to hospital
A collision occurred between two vehicles, and three people were transported to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.
-
London's Business Cares Food Drive wraps up after successful weekend
The annual Business Cares Food Drive (BCFD) wrapped up Sunday after two days with hundreds of volunteers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of donated food.
-
Intense Ontario snow strands vehicles, knocks out power, and is heading south
Intense snow squalls battering Ontario moved south after burying some parts of the province under more than a metre of snow, stranding vehicles and prompting one town to declare a state of emergency.
Windsor
-
Car ends up in water-filled ditch in Chatham-Kent
On Saturday afternoon at roughly 5:30 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police say that they responded to a single vehicle collision on Queens Line near Drake Road.
-
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
-
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements.