Edmonton Mustard Seed in urgent need of water donations as temperatures rise for the weekend
EDMONTON -- Temperatures are heating up across Alberta to above seasonal averages and while this may be welcome news for some Edmontonians, it can be detrimental for the city’s most vulnerable.
The Mustard Seed is urgently seeking water bottle donations to help support those living on the street.
“For our folks walking the street it’s really dangerous, and they have little shelter,” Megan Schuring, the director of community development with the Mustard Seed, said.
“They’re in desperate need of finding water or places where they can actually access water.”
Schuring said there are four hubs and four shelters in Edmonton so their water supply stock goes out every day, and every day they’re depleted to the bare minimum.
“There’s a lot more places open, but not enough for all the people that really are in need.”
There are outreach workers going around the city with wagons full of essential supplies like water, sunscreen, hats, chapstick and naloxone kits.
Donations can be made to the Mustard Seed at 10568 114 St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
“Thank you to all the Edmontonians, you always step up,” Schuring said.
“You’re always so gracious, and generous to those who may not have the same luxuries that you can afford, or even the same basic needs.”