EDMONTON -- Temperatures will "only" be 3 or 4 degrees above average in Edmonton today.

We'll have mainly sunny skies and a high around 24 degrees and THIS is going to be our coolest day for a while.

Tomorrow's not quite the "heat wave" territory either, but we'll be above 25 in the afternoon.

THEN...starting Friday, we get six or seven consecutive days with highs near 30 or in the 30s.

A "heat warning" will almost definitely be issued and we have a shot at breaking several daily records in Edmonton.

Friday, Sunday and Monday all have forecast highs at or within a degree of the record highs for those dates.

The entire province will get into the heat as a large upper ridge stalls over the province.

AND...it won't just be hot, it'll be dry.

We already have one wildfire west of Edmonton (Evansburg/Wildwood region) that has forced evacuations. The wildfire risk will be extremely high over the next week or so.

There's a chance of some showers/thunderstorms in the foothills later today and those will track east across southern Alberta tonight.

But, for areas around Edmonton, and for most areas of central/northern Alberta, there's not much chance of precipitation over the next while.

A few spots might get a pop-up shower or thunderstorm between now and the end of the week. NOONE looks to have a steady, soaking rain in store.

ONE LAST THING:

Tuesday's high of 30.2 in Edmonton was the city's first 30-degree day since August 18.

More impressively, it's the city's first 30-degree day in JUNE since 2015.

In fact, we've only had two 30s in June over the past ten years.

We're set to get a LOT more than that before THIS June is over.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind: NW 15-20 this morning, becoming N 10 this afternoon.

High: 24

Tonight - Cloudy periods this evening, clearing overnight.

9PM: 21

Thursday - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26

Friday - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 30.0 -1912

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 29

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 34.9 -2002

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 30

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 33.3 -2002

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 32

Monday - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 32.2 -2015

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 33