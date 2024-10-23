Edmonton named one of the top cities in the world to travel to

Edmonton has been named one of the top cities in Lonely Planet’s "Best in Travel" for 2025.

The travel guide features 30 "must-visit" destinations from around the world. Edmonton is the only Canadian city named in the guide.

Lonely Planet says Edmonton's "recent efforts to revitalize its downtown with sleek skyscrapers and state-of-the-art sports and entertainment facilities," is one of the reasons it was chosen.

Its website highlights Edmonton's Ice District as the second largest sports and entertainment complex in the world. The Royal Alberta Museum’s History Hall and Old Strathcona neighbourhood are mentioned as some of the top places to visit.

"In an era of truth and reconciliation, the accolade shines a light on how the city has responded to a surge of interest in Indigenous culture with engrossing immersive experiences at places like Fort Edmonton and out-of-town Métis Crossing," the organization said in a news release.

Paul Hawes with Explore Edmonton says the recognition from Lonely Planet is not only a point of pride, but a testament of the hard work between its tourism partners.

"This recognition will have a significant positive impact on our visitor economy, encouraging travelers from around the world to explore Edmonton's unique blend of urban attractions, cultural experiences and natural beauty," Hawes said.

Other cities on the list include Osaka, Pittsburgh, Genoa, Palma de Mallorca and Toulouse.