

Timm Bruch, CTV Edmonton





The first Edmonton police officer killed in the line of duty has a new grave marker 100 years after his death.

The marker was unveiled Thursday during a ceremony at Edmonton Cemetery.

Const. Frank Beevers was killed by a fugitive wanted for murder and robbery on October 17, 1918. The man responsible for his death was executed for his actions, while Const. Beevers was laid to rest with full police honors.

But Const. Beevers’ grave, for reasons unknown, was left unmarked.

Local history enthusiast Sheila Thomas noticed it two years ago while visiting the gravesites of fallen officers.

“Frank was the first one I came to look for and I couldn’t find a marker,” Thomas said. “I was indignant…like, that can’t happen.”

Thomas alerted Edmonton police, who set out to give Const. Beevers a proper memorial. That memorial – which included a proper grave marker – happened on Thursday.

Const. Beevers, who was born in Leeds, England, had relatives from across the pond attend the ceremony and pay their respects.

A monument, which was donated by Edmonton Granite Memorials, now marks the place where he was buried.