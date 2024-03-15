Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty honoured on 1-year anniversary of deaths

Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan, the two Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty, are being honoured on the one-year anniversary of their deaths.

Edmonton Police Service chief Dale McFee spoke Friday ahead of a private ceremony for the pair on Saturday, calling the milestone a "very sombre and difficult day."

"We have spent the last year leaning on each other, honouring Travis and Brett's legacy while grieving the process and processing their loss.

"Despite it, our people did not shy away from their responsibilities they've been bound to. Even in the darkest moments, they showed up remarkably with a lot of resiliency."

Ryan and Jordan were killed by a 16-year-old boy on March 16, 2023, while responding to a family dispute call.

The teen also shot his mother during a struggle for the firearm before fatally shooting himself, according to EPS.

Later, police would determine he also shot a Pizza Hut employee in the neighbourhood a few days prior.

A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter.

"We've unfolded and unpacked, looked at everything," McFee said of the review of the events leading up to March 16.

"There's nobody that could have prevented this. This is one of those things. Our folks did their job that day. They did it well… It was an ambush," he told reporters.

He also acknowledged that both the teen's mom and the Pizza Hut victim have healing – physical and emotional – to do and spoke about the resiliency of the Ryan and Jordan families.

"As much as we hope we've helped them, they've helped us get through this, too," McFee said.

Both families declined to give interviews, instead thanking EPS and the public for their support in separate statements.

"We miss Brett every day. Though his absence resonates throughout our lives, his laughter, charisma, compassion, devotion, and fierce love for his family, friends, and colleagues are forever etched in our memories of him," Ashley Ryan, Brett's wife, wrote on behalf of the family.

"Today, we wish to honour his courage, dedication, selflessness, and profound sacrifice."

Annie Jordan, Travis' wife, said, in part, "There is a hole in our hearts. Travis wasn’t just a police officer but a beacon of strength. He had a profound impact on so many lives, and his love for his family, friends, colleagues, and job was palpable in every action he took."

This is a developing story. More to come...