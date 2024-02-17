Edmonton officials to celebrate public transit at Muttart LRT stop Sunday

The City of Edmonton is inviting residents to celebrate a unique capital city experience Sunday.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and other city council and staff will be set up at the Valley Line Southeast Muttart Stop and the Edmonton Ski Club to welcome transit riders.

The event aims to highlight what the city calls a "uniquely Edmonton experience," where residents can take public transit to a ski hill with a view of downtown.

City officials will be at the platform from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

"These opportunities highlight the City’s commitment to a future where 50 per cent of trips are made by transit and active transportation," the city said in a press release.

The Valley Line Southeast LRT opened for passenger service in early November.