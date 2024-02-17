EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton officials to celebrate public transit at Muttart LRT stop Sunday

    A Valley Line Southeast LRT enters the Muttart Station during testing in Edmonton on October 24, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) A Valley Line Southeast LRT enters the Muttart Station during testing in Edmonton on October 24, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The City of Edmonton is inviting residents to celebrate a unique capital city experience Sunday.

    Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and other city council and staff will be set up at the Valley Line Southeast Muttart Stop and the Edmonton Ski Club to welcome transit riders.

    The event aims to highlight what the city calls a "uniquely Edmonton experience," where residents can take public transit to a ski hill with a view of downtown.

    City officials will be at the platform from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

    "These opportunities highlight the City’s commitment to a future where 50 per cent of trips are made by transit and active transportation," the city said in a press release.

    The Valley Line Southeast LRT opened for passenger service in early November. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News