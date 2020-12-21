EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland says defenceman Oscar Klefbom will miss the 2020-21 season after suffering a shoulder injury last season.

The team hopes Klefbom can return for the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Swedish native had five goals and 29 assists in 34 games last season.

Klefbom was fifth in ice time in the NHL last season, averaging 25:25 per game.

The Oilers also announced forward Gaetan Haas will miss the start of training camp after being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case in Switzerland earlier this month, pushing back his travel timeline.

The Oilers are scheduled to start training camp on Jan. 3. The season is slated to start Jan. 13.