Advertisement
Edmonton Oilers playoff schedule against Winnipeg Jets released by NHL
The National Hockey League released its Round 1 playoff schedule Thursday morning. (File Photo)
Share:
EDMONTON -- With six of the eight first round NHL playoff matchups set, the Edmonton Oilers now know when they'll be facing off in their series against the Winnipeg Jets.
The first round playoff schedule released by the NHL Thursday morning shows the Oilers/Jets series will begin in Edmonton on May 19 at 7 p.m. MT.
Game 2 of that series will also be played in Edmonton on May 21 at 7 p.m. MT.
Here's a full look at the schedule for both North Division opening series:
Date Time (ET) #2 Edmonton vs. #3 Winnipeg
Wednesday, May 19 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton SN, CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN
Friday, May 21 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton SN, CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN
Sunday, May 23 TBD Edmonton at Winnipeg TBD
Monday, May 24 TBD Edmonton at Winnipeg TBD
*Wednesday, May 26 TBD Winnipeg at Edmonton TBD
*Friday, May 28 TBD Edmonton at Winnipeg TBD
*Sunday, May 30 TBD Winnipeg at Edmonton TBD
Date Time (ET) #1 Toronto vs. #4 Montreal
Thursday, May 20 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Toronto SN, CBC, TVA Sports, NHL Network
Saturday, May 22 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto SN, CBC, TVA Sports, CNBC
Monday, May 24 TBD Toronto at Montreal TBD
Tuesday, May 25 TBD Toronto at Montreal TBD
*Thursday, May 27 TBD Montreal at Toronto TBD
*Saturday, May 29 TBD Toronto at Montreal TBD
*Monday, May 31 TBD Montreal at Toronto TBD
* if necessary
TBD – To Be Determined
The complete Round 1 NHL playoff schedule is available online.