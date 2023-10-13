Edmonton

    • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Erne to one year, two-way deal after PTO

    Edmonton Oilers' Adam Erne (21) scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) as Ian Cole (82) defends during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Oilers say they have signed Erne to a one year, two-way contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    The Edmonton Oilers say they have signed forward Adam Erne to a one year, two-way contract.

    The contract has an annual average value of US$775,000.

    Erne had been with the team during training camp after signing a professional try-out contract.

    He previously spent four seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, recording 62 points and 109 penalty minutes. He led the team in hits for the past three season.

    Erne was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2013 NHL draft, where he played 114 games over three seasons.

    Through seven NHL campaigns the left-shot forward has logged an average of 12:21 of ice time per game while accumulating 40 goals, 49 assists and 171 penalty minutes.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.

