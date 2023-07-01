Edmonton Oilers signing reunites Connor Brown with Connor McDavid

(From left to right, Toronto Maple Leafs' Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, and Arizona Coyotes' Dylan Strome take a break during the NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Toronto on Tuesday, September 1, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) (From left to right, Toronto Maple Leafs' Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, and Arizona Coyotes' Dylan Strome take a break during the NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Toronto on Tuesday, September 1, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island