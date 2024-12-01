Edmonton opens new Stony Plain Road bridge over Groat Road

The new Stony Plain Road bridge over Groat Road is open.

The span located between 129 Street and Connaught Drive, which opened to traffic on Saturday, had been closed for almost two years. Crews started work to demolish the old bridge in late December 2022 in order to build a new one as part of the construction of the Valley Line West LRT line.

The new, wider bridge supports vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle and LRT traffic, although it will be some time before Valley Line West LRT service begins as construction of it expected to take another two to three years.