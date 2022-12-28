Stony Plain Road Bridge demolition starts Thursday

Starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Stony Plain Road will be closed from 129 Street to 131 Street while the bridge over Groat Road is demolished.

As well, at that time, Groat Road from 107 Avenue to River Valley Road and the adjacent shared-use path will be closed.

The bridge is being replaced with a new one which will be wide enough to support vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle and LRT traffic as part of the Valley Line West LRT construction.

The city says construction of the new bridge will happen primarily during the day, but some overnight work will be required, adding that while there will be noise associated with the project, every effort will be made to reduce the impact to the public.

SCHEDULE

Groat Road will be opened much sooner than Stony Plain Road.

Groat Road is scheduled to be closed until Jan. 3. Detours via Victoria Park Road, 149 Street and 109 Street will be available. The city says pedestrians and bicyclists should use 102 Avenue to Victoria Promenade or Ramsey Ravine.

Eastbound and westbound traffic across Stony Plain Road Bridge will be detoured until fall 2024. Both vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be directed to take detours via 102 Avenue or 107 Avenue.

"We understand the closure of the bridge will have an impact on the community and local businesses. The City is working closely with [Marigold Infrastructure Partners] to minimize disruptions and will monitor traffic flow once Stony Plain Road between 129 Street and 131 Street is closed," officials said in a statement.

They also advised commuters to plan for extra travel time.