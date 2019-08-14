An Edmonton pediatrician has been charged with possession and transmission of child pornography, officials announced Wednesday.

Ghassan Al-Naami, 47, was arrested on Aug. 11 by Leduc and Edmonton International Airport RCMP officers.

RCMP found the online material in April 2019, and contacted ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit in July, ICE said.

Officials said there is "no information to suggest any offences were committed against children under his care."

Al-Naami had previously worked at a clinic in Fort McMurray.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has been advised of the charges and Al-Naami has been released under several conditions, including not having contact with anyone under the age of 16 or working in a position of trust or authority for people under the age of 16.

ICE continues to investigate and is urging anyone with information about the case to contact police or cybertip.ca.