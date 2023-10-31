EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police arrest second suspect in December 2022 homicide, third still at large

    The Edmonton Police Service has released two mugshots of Abdullah Are, 33, who is wanted for second-degree murder in the December 2022 death of Ahmed Mohamed. (Supplied) The Edmonton Police Service has released two mugshots of Abdullah Are, 33, who is wanted for second-degree murder in the December 2022 death of Ahmed Mohamed. (Supplied)

    The second of three men wanted for the second-degree murder of a man in December is in custody, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday.

    Ahmed Osman, who was wanted on a warrant in the death of Ahmed Mohamed, turned himself in to police on Sunday. EPS had issued a media release on Friday with the 34-year-old's name and the charges against him.

    Police had sought Osman in connection with the Dec. 18, 2022, homicide of the 36-year-old Mohamed, who died from a gunshot wound. After responding to a weapons complaint at 4:45 a.m., police found the seriously injured Mohamed in the parking lot of a convenience store near 107 Avenue and 104 Street. He later died in hospital.

    In late October, homicide detectives arrested Hamdi Abdi-Ahmed, 30, who was also wanted on a warrant for Ahmed's death.

    A third suspect, 33-year-old Abdullah Are, is still at large and is also wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

    Anyone with information about Are and his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

