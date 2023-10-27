1 of 3 men arrested in connection to 2022 downtown Edmonton homicide

A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a December 2022 homicide in downtown Edmonton.

Hamdi Abdi-Ahmed, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ahmed Mohamed, 36.

Abdi-Ahmed was arrested during a traffic stop in Edmonton on Thursday.

Second-degree murder warrants are also in effect for Abdullahi Are, 33, and Ahmed Osman, 34.

Abdullahi Are (Supplied)

Ahmed Osman (Supplied)

Osman is also wanted on firearm-related warrants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either man is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.