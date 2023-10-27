EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 of 3 men arrested in connection to 2022 downtown Edmonton homicide

    In the early morning of Dec. 18, 2022, a man was found at a convenience store near 104 Street and 107 Avenue suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died on scene shortly thereafter, police say. In the early morning of Dec. 18, 2022, a man was found at a convenience store near 104 Street and 107 Avenue suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died on scene shortly thereafter, police say.

    A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a December 2022 homicide in downtown Edmonton.

    Hamdi Abdi-Ahmed, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ahmed Mohamed, 36.

    Abdi-Ahmed was arrested during a traffic stop in Edmonton on Thursday.

    Second-degree murder warrants are also in effect for Abdullahi Are, 33, and Ahmed Osman, 34.

    Abdullahi Are (Supplied)

    Ahmed Osman (Supplied)

    Osman is also wanted on firearm-related warrants.

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either man is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News