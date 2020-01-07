EDMONTON -- Police are asking for help to find a man who went missing in central Edmonton last month.

Victor Roger Noel, 56, was last seen in the area of 108 Street and 85 Avenue on Dec. 24 at approximately 8 p.m., police said.

He's white, 5'7" and weighs 270 pounds. Noel has a shaved hair and brown eyes.

"Noel's disappearance is out of character, and therefore police are concerned for his welfare," Edmonton police said.

Police are asking for witnesses or video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 1-800-222-8477.