Edmonton police ask for help to identify shooting suspect; warrants issued for Seattle, Calgary men

A September shootout at a north Edmonton restaurant has resulted in multiple charges, warrants issued and led police Tuesday to issue a plea for help.

On Sept. 5, officers responded to the area of 108 Street and Castle Downs for a report of gunshots, Edmonton Police Service revealed.

"It was reported to police that a fight broke out inside the restaurant, during which multiple gunshots were fired inside and outside of the establishment," spokesperson Carolin Maran said.

"One male was reportedly shot by another male during the altercation. The suspect male then reportedly fled the restaurant. Three other males involved in the altercation also fled the scene in a vehicle and were apprehended a short time later by police."

Paramedics took a 25-year-old man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. He was the only person injured.

Chadi Mohamed Ghanem, 39, Diab Ghanem, 31, and Samer Ghanem, 38, have been arrested and face a total of 14 charges including assault, assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for Sohka Son, 40, of Seattle and Wael Hammoud, 36, of Calgary.

Son is wanted for assault and assault with a weapon, and Hammoud is wanted for assault.

Police said the person who shot and injured the man has not been arrested or identified. He is described as a 25 to 30-year-old man, who is approximately 6’0” tall with a medium build.

“This was a very serious incident, and given the number of shots fired, it could have resulted in many others being injured or even killed,” said Staff Sgt. Ahmed Alkarout.

“After exhausting all other investigative efforts, we are hopeful someone will recognize the suspect and come forward with information.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)