Edmonton police chief coy on future plans as he gets ready for early departure

Edmonton's top cop wouldn't detail what his plans are following his retirement in three months when asked Thursday at a news conference.

But there are possibilities Dale McFee will be doing something else after he leaves the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) on Feb. 21.

"My decision is a personal decision based on the state of the organization, some of the opportunities that I might have in relation to going forward, but also on the fact that I really do wholeheartedly believe that we're in good shape going forward," McFee told media on Thursday afternoon.

The 59-year-old police chief, who has about a year and a half left on his contract, avoided giving details what those future prospects might be.

That future could be in politics. Municipal elections are scheduled for less than a year from now as are federal ones.

McFee served as Saskatchewan's deputy minister of justice, corrections and police for six-and-a-half years among other roles – including as chief of police in Prince Albert, Sask., for nine years and as president of the Canadian Association Chiefs of Police – before assuming the Edmonton job in February 2019.

He said he is "tired of some of the rhetoric that I've had to go through over the last little while, and it's taken a toll, but I also think there's other opportunities for me that I will move on to in the not-too-distant future."

McFee emphasized the importance of a "succession plan" and that the police department is "in good shape to go forward," suggesting his replacement could very well come from within the EPS.

"(The Edmonton Police Commission) wanted a succession plan in this organization because the Edmonton Police Service had gone outside for the last several chiefs of police," McFee said.

"I don't control who's picked, but they do have options within the Edmonton Police Service that they don't need to do that, if that's what they choose to continue the momentum with."

Issues in central Edmonton have been the focus of recent EPS efforts, including gang activities, drug use and the removal of homeless camps.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk