Edmonton police chief to mark 1-year-anniversary of deaths of officers killed in the line of duty

    Edmonton Police Service's chief will speak Friday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deaths of Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan.

    Ryan and Jordan were killed by a 16-year-old boy on March 16, 2023, while responding to a family dispute call in Edmonton.

    The teen also shot his mother during a struggle for the firearm before fatally shooting himself, according to EPS.

    Later, police would determine he was also shot a Pizza Hut employee in the neighbourhood a few days prior.

    A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter.

    Chief Dale McFee is scheduled to speak to media at 10 a.m. Watch his remarks live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca. 

