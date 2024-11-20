Edmonton police chief to step down in February

Edmonton’s police chief is quitting.

Dale McFee will retire as head of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) on Feb. 21, the Edmonton Police Commission said in an email on Wednesday.

McFee, who was born in Manitoba and moved to St. Albert as a teenager, has been the city’s chief of police since February 2019. He joined the EPS after leading the police force in Prince Albert, Sask., where he started his policing career in 1993.

McFee, 59, played junior hockey with the Prince Albert Raiders in the 1980s and worked as an assistant coach with the Western Hockey League team from 1990-92.

Edmonton’s core has been the focus of police efforts in recent years, including endeavours to curb gang activities, drug use and to remove homeless camps.

His contract with EPS was set to expire in 2026. McFee told CTV News Edmonton in June he had been building a succession plan if needed.

"I've got a lot of talent and behind me, EPS is going to be in a good position, regardless if I'm here or not,” McFee said in June.