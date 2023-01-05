Edmonton Police Commission pulls back on request to put race on Alberta ID

More than two months after deciding to request that a person's race be specified on their driver's license or identification card, the Edmonton Police Commission has not followed through and will instead "review" the topic.

On Oct. 20, commissioners voted 5-3 to write a letter to the provincial government asking for the change.

The decision followed a presentation from Stats Canada about its Race Data Project, which is consulting with police services across Canada on how best to collect and use race-based information.

"The commission has not requested that these changes be made and we plan to review the motion at a future meeting to clarify the intent," Matthew Barker, executive director of the commission, confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

"The commission remains committed to its strategic goal of ending systemic racism in Edmonton."

At the time, Commissioner Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse said she felt more race-based data collection could help "leverage systemic change" in Canada. She voted for the motion.

Commissioner Erick Ambtman voted against it saying "it sort of creeps me out."

A spokesperson for Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally confirmed that no request from the commission has been received.

The next police commission meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19 at noon.