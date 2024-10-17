Edmonton police investigate 2 fires where extortion notes were left

Edmonton police are asking the public for CCTV footage as they investigate two fires that appear to have been deliberately set as part of an extortion scheme.

The first incident was a vehicle fire in the neighbourhood of Holyrood in the area of 77 Street and 95 Avenue at 5:05 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

Police found a handwritten note at on the doorstep of the property demanding a Bitcoin money transfer.

No injuries were reported.

Three weeks later, on Sunday, Oct. 13, there was a fire at a home in the Cloverdale neighbourhood in the area of 95 Street and 97 Avenue at 3:30 a.m.

The residents in the home were able to make it out safely.

Police say the fire was determined to be arson, and notes with similar handwriting to the earlier fire in Cloverdale were found at neighbouring homes.

CTV News Edmonton spoke with one neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, who said he received a note written on an index card containing a threatening message and demanding $1,000 be sent to a Bitcoin account.

If it wasn't paid, the note said his house would be targeted next.

A vehicle fire in Edmonton in the area of 77 Street and 95 Avenue at 5:05 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Submitted/Leonard Swan) Police are asking residents in Holyrood and Cloverdale to come forward with any information on suspicious activity or security camera footage that was taken around the times of the fire.

"At this time, it is unknown if these two incidents are directly related," says Det. Sean Thorimbert in a Thursday news release.

"We are hopeful that members of these impacted communities will be able to provide information that will assist with our efforts to identify anyone who might be responsible for these fires.

"While our investigations remain ongoing, we encourage residents to stay vigilant and mindful of unusual activity in their neighbourhoods."

Anyone who has information regarding these suspicious fires is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.