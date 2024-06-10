EDMONTON
    • Edmonton police investigate early Monday death in McCauley

    Edmonton police are investigating the death of a man early Monday morning in central Edmonton's McCauley neighbourhood.

    The Edmonton Police Service said in a Monday evening media release officers went to the scene at 96 Street and 109 Avenue at 5:13 a.m. after a report of gunshots.

    They found a man with life-threatening injuries who died at the scene.

    Police arrested a man shortly after the incident, said the release. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

    An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

    Anyone with information about the death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

