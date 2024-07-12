Child abduction attempt in Red Deer thwarted by witnesses: RCMP

A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a child in Red Deer last week.

Police say a man approached a youth in the Oriole Park area on Saturday evening and offered them money to search for a lost cat.

Witnesses reported seeing the man's vehicle circling the area multiple times before the interaction and intervened, and the man left the scene.

Mounties arrived and arrested a 38-year-old Red Deer man.

Police say a search of his vehicle revealed items consistent with an abduction attempt.

He has been charged with abduction of a person under 14 and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The suspect remains in custody, and a court date has been scheduled for Aug. 2.