EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police issue 902 traffic violations in 24 hours

    Edmonton Police Service vehicles. (CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton Police Service vehicles. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton Police Service (EPS) alongside the city's photo radar enforcement issued 902 traffic violations during Operation 24 Hours on Sept. 12.

    Here is a breakdown of what violations were issued:

    • 733 speeding tickets
    • 57 red light infraction tickets
    • 56 non-hazardous TSA infraction tickets
    • 37 hazardous infraction tickets
    • Nine distracted driving tickets
    • Seven criminal code driving offences
    • Three other criminal code charges related to vehicle stops

    EPS has conducted Operation 24 Hours several times this year; on April 18, 1,323 tickets were issued and 1,259 were given out on May 16.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News