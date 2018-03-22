Guitars, building tools and bicycles are among the stolen items Edmonton police recovered through three search warrants in December 2017.

Police believe the items went missing between October and December of 2017. They want to reunite the items with the owners, posting what was recovered online to its Pinterest account.

The items were taken from various Edmonton neighbourhoods, as well as Fort Saskatchewan, Sherwood Park and Beaumont.

Two men have been charged with the crime spree and police believe they may be involved in more thefts that have been unreported.

“Police believe the accused individuals frequented new home builds as well as established residences on the outskirts of the city and neighbouring communities,” Const. Shayne Cole said in a press release. “That’s why so many of the material that was seized include tools and building products.”

Jason Gibson, 38, and Michael Lapointe, 34, are each facing charges of theft, mischief and break and enter.

People who recognize their missing items on the EPS Pinterest page are asked to prove ownership and contact police at EPSPinterest@edmontonpolice.ca.