EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police searching for suspects in cannabis shop robbery

    Two suspects caught on camera robbing a cannabis store near Desrochers Gate SW and Daniels Way SW in Edmonton. (Edmonton Police Service) Two suspects caught on camera robbing a cannabis store near Desrochers Gate SW and Daniels Way SW in Edmonton. (Edmonton Police Service)
    Share

    The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects responsible for robbing a cannabis store in south Edmonton.

    Police say two men entered a cannabis store near Desrochers Gate SW and Daniels Way SW on Sunday at around 10:45 p.m.

    One of the suspects approached a clerk and “demanded” products. When the clerk refused, the pair got into a physical fight. The employee was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. Both suspects fled on foot.

    Police say both suspects are described as men between the ages of 18 and 24-years-old, around 5”7 to 5”10 with a slim build.

    One suspect was wearing a dark blue Calvin Klein hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and pink, aqua and black Nike Air Max shoes. He also wore a medical mask.

    The other suspect wore a black Nike hoodie, with grey running shoes and white medical mask below his face.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News