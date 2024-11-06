Edmonton police searching for suspects in cannabis shop robbery

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects responsible for robbing a cannabis store in south Edmonton.

Police say two men entered a cannabis store near Desrochers Gate SW and Daniels Way SW on Sunday at around 10:45 p.m.

One of the suspects approached a clerk and “demanded” products. When the clerk refused, the pair got into a physical fight. The employee was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. Both suspects fled on foot.

Police say both suspects are described as men between the ages of 18 and 24-years-old, around 5”7 to 5”10 with a slim build.

One suspect was wearing a dark blue Calvin Klein hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and pink, aqua and black Nike Air Max shoes. He also wore a medical mask.

The other suspect wore a black Nike hoodie, with grey running shoes and white medical mask below his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.