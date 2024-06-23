EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police seek driver of BMW involved in southwest hit-and-run

    Scene of hit-and-run on Haddow Drive NW near Haliburton Road on June 14, 2024. (Credit: Google Maps) Scene of hit-and-run on Haddow Drive NW near Haliburton Road on June 14, 2024. (Credit: Google Maps)
    Share

    Edmonton police are looking for a driver they say was involved in a mid-June hit-and-run crash in the city's southwest that injured a man.

    The Edmonton Police Service in a media release on Sunday said the driver of a BMW heading northbound on Haddow Drive NW near Haliburton Road on June 14 at about 11:30 p.m. sideswiped the driver of a motorcycle heading the same direction, causing the bike to go down.

    Police say the driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

    Police are looking for a late 1990s-early 2000s BMW Series 3 that is red/maroon in colour with white doors. They said there was damage to the front of the car and on its passenger side.

    Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why Mount Rainier is the U.S. volcano keeping scientists up at night

    The snowcapped peak of Mount Rainier, which towers 4.3 kilometres (2.7 miles) above sea level in Washington state, has not produced a significant volcanic eruption in the past 1,000 years. Yet, more than Hawaii’s bubbling lava fields or Yellowstone’s sprawling supervolcano, it’s Mount Rainier that has many U.S. volcanologists worried.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News