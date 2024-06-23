Edmonton police seek driver of BMW involved in southwest hit-and-run

Edmonton police are looking for a driver they say was involved in a mid-June hit-and-run crash in the city's southwest that injured a man.

The Edmonton Police Service in a media release on Sunday said the driver of a BMW heading northbound on Haddow Drive NW near Haliburton Road on June 14 at about 11:30 p.m. sideswiped the driver of a motorcycle heading the same direction, causing the bike to go down.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police are looking for a late 1990s-early 2000s BMW Series 3 that is red/maroon in colour with white doors. They said there was damage to the front of the car and on its passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.p3tips.com/250.