Edmonton police seek man connected to July arson: EPS

Edmonton police are looking for information on a man they say is connected to a July house fire in the Fraser neighbourhood.

On July 25 around 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of a fire on Fraser Vista Boulevard Northwest.

When crews arrived, a number of homes were on fire, with four "experiencing extensive damage," and two "considered complete losses," according to police.

The total damage is estimated to be $4.5 million.

The fire was determined to be arson and started between 5:55 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Police released the image of a man that they are "confident" is "the suspect responsible for the arson," EPS Det. Roggie Bourque said in a news release.

Image of a man EPS believe is responsible for a July arson. (EPS)

The man is described as being 167 cm to 177 cm (5'6" to 5'10") tall, wearing a black Levis's sweater over a grey hoodie and black pants with grey shoes.

Police told CTV News Edmonton that investigators do not believe this fire is related to an extortion series, including arson and shootings, targeting local South Asian homebuilders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.