'Core members' of Edmonton extortion series arrested but leader still at large: EPS

Edmonton police have arrested six more people in connection to an extortion series targeting local South Asian homebuilders.

Police say they are now investigating 40 incidents – including fires, arson attempts and shootings – related to the series, known as Project Gaslight.

That includes an arson at an apartment building on Friday morning in Cavanagh.

On Thursday, officers arrested and charged one woman, four men and one boy believed to be connected to the crimes:

Jashandeep Kaur, 19;

Gurkaran Singh, 19;

Manav Heer, 19;

Parminder Singh, 21;

Divnoor Asht, 19;

And a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Maninder Dhaliwal, 34, who police believe is the leader of the criminal organization responsible for the extortions.

The group, including Dhaliwal, is facing a total of 54 charges.

“This was likely one of the largest investigations in the history of the EPS, resulting in substantial charges for all accused,” acting Ins. David Paton, with the organized crime branch, said in a press release.

“We believe that the individuals identified today represent the core members of this criminal network; however, we know Dhaliwal is actively recruiting other young people.

"And we want parents, specifically from the South Asian community, to be aware and to have conversations with their young adults about the extortions and arsons that have been taking place.” Maninder Dhaliwal, 34, is wanted Canada-wide for in connection to a criminal organization responsible for the extortion series known as Project Gaslight. (Supplied)

EPS is working with federal law enforcement to track down Dhaliwal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at projectgaslight@edmontonpolice.ca or 780-391-4279. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online a www.p3tips.com.

Earlier this year, police had connected 34 incidents to the case, and six people were charged. That includes a 19-year-old man who was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Four others were arrested but not charged.

As of Friday, charges had been laid in 26 of the 40 reported incidents.