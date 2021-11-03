Edmonton police seek two men in summer pharmacy robbery

EDMONTON -

Edmonton police have released images of two men they say robbed a pharmacy in the city's southeast in August.

On Aug. 23, at around 5:45 p.m., police say the two men went into the pharmacy near 23 Street and 23 Avenue and "demanded narcotics" from staff.

The men then fled the scene on foot with the stolen drugs, according to police.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

One of the men is described as white and in his 20s, between 5'8" and 5'10".

He was reportedly wearing a black Air Jordan hoodie, dark jeans, white sneakers, a blue face mask and carrying a black Adidas backpack.

Police say he's described as having "a distinctive nose."

The other man is described as Black and in his 20s.

He was reportedly wearing a black Roots hoodie with white drawstrings, a black face mask, black jogging pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the two men or the robbery is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.