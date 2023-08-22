Edmonton police to provide update on West Edmonton Mall shooting

The Edmonton Police Service is expected to provide an update on Monday's shooting at West Edmonton Mall.

The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. Three people who were shot are expected to survive.

The mall was locked down for more than two hours while police investigated.

According to an update from police on Monday night, the shooting was targeted and the parties knew each other.

Investigators have not announced any suspects or charges.

EPS Acting Chief Darren Derko is expected to address reporters at 11:15 a.m. MT on Tuesday.

CTV News Edmonton will carry the news conference live online.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton Tuesday morning, the mall's public relations team said it "continues to work with Edmonton Police Service in protecting our guests and providing above standard safety and security for patrons."

The mall's website did not indicate any change to its Tuesday business hours.

EPS says there is no further risk to the public.