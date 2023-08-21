Lockdown ends as 3 injured in shooting at West Edmonton Mall

A lockdown at West Edmonton Mall is over and three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries in the wake of a shooting Monday night.

While the lockdown is over, Edmonton police say Phase 3 of the mall is not accessible as they investigate the incident.

In a late evening statement, police say they responded at 7:40 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the mall, located between 170 and 178 streets and 87 and 90 avenues, where they found three males with gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The police tactical unit was subsequently called to the mall, where they cleared the scene before the lockdown was lifted at 10 p.m.

A heavy police presence on the southwestern corner of the mall near the Scotiabank Theatre movie complex was evident throughout the evening, including an entrance to the mall outside the Wild West Shooting Range which was taped off.

Police remain on the scene escorting people from the mall.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted and that the parties are known to each other. They don't believe there is any further risk to the area.