    • Edmonton police warn area residents of violent child sex offender's release

    Laverne Waskahat (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Laverne Waskahat (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Edmonton police say they believe a violent sexual offender released from custody on Monday and living in the Edmonton area "is of significant harm to the community and is a risk of committing a sexual offence against a child under the age of 16."

    Laverne Waskahat, 47, was released on Monday after being taken into custody on Dec. 13 for failing to report to her parole officer.

    Police said in a media release on Friday that Waskahat has a history of possessing, making and publishing child pornography of boys and girls under the age of 3.

    She has committed such offences while in a position of care, has been known to take voyeuristic photos of infants in public and has been known to frequent public bathrooms "to carry out voyeuristic offending behavior."

    Police said Waskahat may try to associate with people who have young kids "to groom them for offending behavior."

    Anyone with information about criminal offences by Waskahat is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

