EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Prospects will call both Sherwood Park and Spruce Grove home during the 2021 Western Canadian Baseball League season, as the league announces its 2021 schedule.

The Prospects are currently between home diamonds, having formerly played their games at RE/MAX Field in Edmonton’s River Valley since 2012. The team is still preparing its new facility in Spruce Grove for the 2022 WCBL season.

Until then, the Prospects will play games at both Henry Singer Ball Park in Spruce Grove and Centennial Park Field 9 in Sherwood Park. They will also play a portion of their home schedule at opposing team diamonds in Lethbridge, Okotoks and Sylvan Lake.

The WCBL released its five-team schedule for the 2021 season on Monday featuring the Edmonton Prospects, Lethbridge Bulls, Okotoks Dawgs Black, Okotoks Dawgs Red as well as the expansion Sylvan Lake Gulls. Opening Day is scheduled for June 18, with the Prospects visiting Sylvan Lake.

Each team is scheduled to play 40 games with the regular season slated to end on Aug. 15. The league championship is currently aiming to start on Aug. 20.

WCBL President Kevin Kvame addressed fan attendance in a news release on Monday.

“While we’re starting the season with a limited number of fans, as per the guidance of health officials, we’re hopeful to increase capacity as the season progresses,” Kvame said, adding, “We’ll be exercising diligence throughout the summer to adhere to all provincial guidelines as they change and are adopted.”

Details on seating and other safety protocols will be announced by each team as Opening Day approaches.

The 2020 WCBL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.