Edmonton Public Library locations still open despite vote in favour of strike

    It's business as usual at Edmonton Public Library locations across the city.

    EPL unionized staff voted yes for a strike, but it does not mean a strike will happen right away or at all.

    In a news release, EPL said all library locations will remain open until the union provides 72-hours notice of strike action.

    Results from the strike vote released Friday showed 94 per cent of Civic Service Union 52 staff were in favour.

    The EPL said it is committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement for CSU 52 members, the library and taxpayers.

    A strike mandate vote for CSU 52 City of Edmonton members is underway.

