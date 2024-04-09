EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Public Schools renames Oliver School

    Oliver School

    Oliver School has a new name, the Edmonton Public School board announced on Tuesday.

    The central Edmonton school is now named wîhkwêntôwin School, pronounced we-kwen-to-win.

    The Oliver neighbourhood was also recently renamed wîhkwêntôwin, a Cree word that means "circle of friends."

    Edmonton Public Schools says students, staff and families were engaged during the renaming process.

    “We are so pleased to make this announcement and for the school to share the same name as the community it calls home,” Edmonton Public Schools' Board Chair Julie Kusiek said.

    “We appreciate the work of the wîhkwêntôwin Community League to rename the neighbourhood through their ‘Uncover Oliver’ campaign, and for including the school community in that process through classroom activities."

    The neighbourhood and school were previously named after Frank Oliver, a politician in the early 1900s with policies targeting Indigenous people and immigrants.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News