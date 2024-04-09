Edmonton Public Schools renames Oliver School

Oliver School has a new name, the Edmonton Public School board announced on Tuesday.

The central Edmonton school is now named wîhkwêntôwin School, pronounced we-kwen-to-win.

The Oliver neighbourhood was also recently renamed wîhkwêntôwin, a Cree word that means "circle of friends."

Edmonton Public Schools says students, staff and families were engaged during the renaming process.

“We are so pleased to make this announcement and for the school to share the same name as the community it calls home,” Edmonton Public Schools' Board Chair Julie Kusiek said.

“We appreciate the work of the wîhkwêntôwin Community League to rename the neighbourhood through their ‘Uncover Oliver’ campaign, and for including the school community in that process through classroom activities."

The neighbourhood and school were previously named after Frank Oliver, a politician in the early 1900s with policies targeting Indigenous people and immigrants.