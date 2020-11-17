EDMONTON -- An Edmonton Public Schools' trustee says he plans to introduce a motion that, if passed, would see the school board write a letter to Premier Jason Kenney requesting stricter community health measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

For your feedback. Nov 24th: MOTION: #epsb write a letter to #ableg for:

1) stricter community health measures and

2) immediate access to federal tracer app



Full post: https://t.co/zWRBn2NJCu#covid19ab #abed — Michael Janz (@michaeljanz) November 16, 2020

Michael Janz’ motion at the Nov. 24 board meeting will also ask that the board’s letter request immediate access to the federal contact tracing app, COVID Alert.

According to Alberta’s COVID-19 schools status page, 17 schools, either Catholic or public, are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks with two to four cases while remaining open.

Another 27 schools in Edmonton are listed under the “Watch” designation, meaning an outbreak has been declared with five or more cases.

Public schools in Edmonton are temporarily pausing certain activities in response to targeted measures announced by the province last week.

In a letter sent out to families Monday, Edmonton Public Schools Superintendent Darrel Robertson says indoor extra-curricular recreation and athletic activities will be paused for at least two weeks.

Group dancing and performing activities have also been put on hold for at least two weeks.

Robertson’s letter also points out that the school board’s suspension of group singing activities continues.

The letter states that physical education classes are still allowed, with outdoor activities encouraged.