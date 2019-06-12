Edmonton Raptors fans invited to local 'Jurassic Park'
Toronto Raptors fans watch Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors the in the fan area known as "Jurassic Park" outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, June 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 9:59AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 10:24AM MDT
Fans are invited to enjoy Thursday’s Toronto Raptors game at a free viewing party in Hall D at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, a partnership with the Edmonton Stingers basketball team.
It’s game six of the NBA Finals, and the Raptors lead the series 3-2.
Doors open for the watch party at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. on CTV and TSN.