Fans are invited to enjoy Thursday’s Toronto Raptors game at a free viewing party in Hall D at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, a partnership with the Edmonton Stingers basketball team.

It’s game six of the NBA Finals, and the Raptors lead the series 3-2.

Doors open for the watch party at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. on CTV and TSN.