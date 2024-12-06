Edmonton rec centre locked down after object shatters window: city

The Clareview Recreation Centre was briefly closed to the public on Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the city initially said a pellet shattered a outside window in the northwest part of the Edmonton Public Library branch located in the rec centre around 8:30 p.m.

Officials are now trying to determine if the object was a pellet.

The Edmonton Police Service was contacted and the building was put into lockdown as a precaution.

No damage was reported other than the broken window and police cleared the facility to reopen around 9 p.m.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for more information.