EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton rec centre locked down after object shatters window: city

    Clareview Rec Centre in Edmonton
    The Clareview Recreation Centre was briefly closed to the public on Thursday night.

    A spokesperson for the city initially said a pellet shattered a outside window in the northwest part of the Edmonton Public Library branch located in the rec centre around 8:30 p.m.

    Officials are now trying to determine if the object was a pellet.

    The Edmonton Police Service was contacted and the building was put into lockdown as a precaution.

    No damage was reported other than the broken window and police cleared the facility to reopen around 9 p.m.

    CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for more information.

