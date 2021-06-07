EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton will be reopening its recreation facilities starting this Thursday as the rest of its attractions and facilities are set to reopen later in June and July.

Clareview, Commonwealth, Terwillegar and The Meadows community recreation centres will reopen Thursday for individual use and fitness programs using timed entry bookings.

Bookings will open on Wednesday through the city’s online appointment system.

All of the Kinsmen Sports Centre will also reopen Thursday for public use except for the aquatic facilities which will be limited for use only by sport user groups.

Indoor spaces at the Valley Zoo will also reopen on Thursday while the Muttart Conservatory will be open on Friday. Bookings must be made in advance using the city’s online appointment system.

Sixteen city arenas with either ice or concrete areas will reopen Thursday for youth and adult sport and training groups.

The remainder of city-owned recreational facilities and attractions will reopen in multiple stages throughout the remainder of June and July.

“We appreciate that some people will want us to reopen more quickly as they are eager to return to their regular activities,” said Roger Jevne, manager of the community and recreation facilities branch.

“We are phasing the reopening of facilities to ensure they are ready for Edmontonians. With many of our buildings closed for some time we must recall staff on temporary layoff and ensure facilities are ready for the public.”

The city will be recalling up to 1,300 recreation facility and attractions staff who are still on temporary layoff due to previous closures of the facilities.

Commonwealth Stadium, Clarke Stadium, outdoor pools and Kinsmen’s aquatic centre will open in the week of June 14 to 20.

The city hall fountain will reopen on June 15.

Summer day camps will begin on July 5 should Stage 3 of the provincial government’s reopening plan move ahead on schedule, the city said. Registration for camps is open online now.

Green Shacks programming will restart on July 12 and run for seven weeks until Aug. 27.

No decision has been made by the city about Canada Day fireworks yet. The city will announce mid-June if the firework displays will happen this summer.