Edmonton Remand Centre declares COVID-19 outbreak

EDMONTON -

A prison in Edmonton is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 after 43 inmates tested positive this week.

For correctional facilities, outbreaks are listed by the province when there are five or more positive infections identified.

Kerry Williamson, Alberta Health Services spokesperson, told CTV News Edmonton that the outbreak was initially declared on Sept. 8.

As of Friday, Williamson said the 43 inmates who tested positive were experiencing mild symptoms.

Infections were traced back to a mixture of community-acquired and facility-acquired cases.

All current outbreaks in the province are listed on the Alberta Health COVID-19 website.