EDMONTON -- An Edmonton restaurant is reminding customers the effects their meals have on the environment.

The Highlevel Diner likes to source local products, compost and recycle, so when the Northern Climate Stewardship and Sustainability (NCSS) Society asked the restaurant to join its six-month pilot project that shows customers the carbon footprint of their meals, they jumped at the opportunity.

"This is just about giving people information and seeing what happens," co-owner Adam Stoyko said. "Being conscious and thoughtful about the environment because it impacts our neighbours locally and globally."

Beside a number of menu items, Highlevel Diner placed a green (vegan or vegetarian), orange (fish or meat but no beef) or red (beef with meat) dot to indicate their carbon foot print.

"It's something that I think everyone needs to be more aware of," NCSS co-founder and president John Latimer said. "To help people understand their carbon literacy, the impact of changing their diet type from a say meat-heavy diet to a vegetarian or vegan diet."

The NCSS is hoping to see a reduction in carbon footprint after six months and that other restaurants will participate in the project.

Stephen Larmand, who was at Highlevel Diner Wednesday, thinks the carbon footprint addition to the menu is a great idea,

"Now you can decide if you really want to have that burger and fries if it's adding to the problem."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson