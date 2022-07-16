Edmonton Riverboat back in action

Edmonton Riverboat back in action

Formally the Edmonton Queen, the Edmonton Riverboat has been sailing the shores of the North Saskatchewan since 1995. Formally the Edmonton Queen, the Edmonton Riverboat has been sailing the shores of the North Saskatchewan since 1995.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island