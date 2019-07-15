The Edmonton Riverboat is back home and will return to its regular operation schedule this week.

The vessel was stranded on Saturday evening, after being unable to navigate the strong current near Accidental Beach. Passengers were offloaded on a ferry with the help of Edmonton Fire Services.

Nova Andrews with the Edmonton Riverboat told CTV News Edmonton Monday that the challenge was specific to that area, and they will avoid traveling there for the time being.

"We don't anticipate making any changes to our upcoming schedule," Andrews said in an email. "Our guests can expect the exact same hospitable service, energy and attention that we are proud our staff delivers!"